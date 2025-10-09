BitChute Launches Revenue Share Program

BitChute has launched a new monetization feature that enables creators to earn money directly from their content, marking a move toward financial autonomy for voices often excluded from traditional platforms.

Under this newly introduced Revenue Share Program, participating creators will receive half of the net income generated from their videos.

Payouts won’t begin immediately. The first payments are scheduled to be issued 90 days after the program’s rollout, provided a $100 minimum has been reached.

The company has indicated that shorter payout intervals may be considered once the system is fully operational.

BitChute described the initiative as a milestone in its efforts to give its community more control over how they earn online.

“We know how important monetization is to our community, and this launch marks a huge step forward for creators who want to grow and earn here on BitChute,” the platform said in its official release.

In addition to the revenue split, creators will gain access to a dashboard that provides real-time data on earnings, payment history, and thresholds, tools aimed at increasing transparency and simplifying the process of managing income.

The platform, often favored by creators who reject the content restrictions of mainstream sites, framed the launch as part of its broader mission to challenge the tightening grip of corporate moderation and algorithmic control.

“We’re excited to open up this new earning opportunity for our community,” BitChute stated, adding that user feedback will be instrumental in shaping how the program evolves.