  • 6:45 AM ET

Blizzard Reverses Overwatch 2 Ban After Backlash Over “Noob” Chat Censorship

Blizzard reversed the ban, but not the system that made it possible.

Seven stylized video-game characters stand in a row against a pale blue background: a large floral-tattooed man in a white suit with goggles at left; a relaxed tan man in blue shorts with a lei; a bearded figure in a white coat with golden prosthetic legs; a blond shirtless man in colorful beachwear; a hovering black-and-pink armored woman with mechanical wings; a headphone-wearing skater in baggy pants with rollerblades; and a cat-eared woman in red pants holding a knife.

Blizzard has reversed a permanent ban in Overwatch 2 after community backlash over a player being punished for calling someone a “noob,” causing wider criticism about the company’s increasing control over how players communicate.

The punishment, revealed through a Reddit post, was handed down under the label of “inappropriate communications.”

The chat log was just three words: “noob,” “?,” and “worth.” When the player appealed, Blizzard support stood by the decision.

Screenshot of a Reddit post titled "it was fun while it lasted" showing a dark-blue customer support message from a game master notifying a player of a permanent in-game suspension for inappropriate communications, citing multiple penalties and quoting the player's messages "noob", "?", and "worth".

“This account has received multiple penalties for this type of behavior and thus multiple opportunities to correct that behavior,” a representative explained. “After my review, I can confirm that the suspension was issued correctly and will be upheld.”

The response from players was immediate. Many saw the ban as completely out of proportion, especially since the word “noob” has been a mainstay in multiplayer culture for decades, more often used in jest than with serious intent.

Two days later, Blizzard backpedaled. The official Overwatch account posted on X, “Our bad. Ban reversed. You can say noob now.”

Verified Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) social post reading “our bad. ban reversed. you can say noob now.” with timestamp Aug 29, 2025, 2:34 PM and 1.5M views.

That public statement, rare for a company of Blizzard’s size, suggested some recognition that the moderation system had overstepped.

While the ban reversal made headlines, it’s part of a much larger shift in how Blizzard is enforcing rules inside Overwatch 2.

Blizzard is doubling down on language censorship. Its newly expanded “Real-Time Text Moderation” system now scans and blocks messages before they even reach other players.

Flagged messages are hidden by default, though users can choose to reveal and report them. Originally trialed in World of Warcraft, the system now forms part of Overwatch 2’s communication filter.

