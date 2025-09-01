Blizzard Reverses Overwatch 2 Ban After Backlash Over “Noob” Chat Censorship

Blizzard has reversed a permanent ban in Overwatch 2 after community backlash over a player being punished for calling someone a “noob,” causing wider criticism about the company’s increasing control over how players communicate.

The punishment, revealed through a Reddit post, was handed down under the label of “inappropriate communications.”

The chat log was just three words: “noob,” “?,” and “worth.” When the player appealed, Blizzard support stood by the decision.

“This account has received multiple penalties for this type of behavior and thus multiple opportunities to correct that behavior,” a representative explained. “After my review, I can confirm that the suspension was issued correctly and will be upheld.”

The response from players was immediate. Many saw the ban as completely out of proportion, especially since the word “noob” has been a mainstay in multiplayer culture for decades, more often used in jest than with serious intent.

Two days later, Blizzard backpedaled. The official Overwatch account posted on X, “Our bad. Ban reversed. You can say noob now.”

That public statement, rare for a company of Blizzard’s size, suggested some recognition that the moderation system had overstepped.

While the ban reversal made headlines, it’s part of a much larger shift in how Blizzard is enforcing rules inside Overwatch 2.

Blizzard is doubling down on language censorship. Its newly expanded “Real-Time Text Moderation” system now scans and blocks messages before they even reach other players.

Flagged messages are hidden by default, though users can choose to reveal and report them. Originally trialed in World of Warcraft, the system now forms part of Overwatch 2’s communication filter.