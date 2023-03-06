Brave adds AI summarizer

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In response to ChatGPT and AI-powered chatbots, privacy-focused Brave Search has introduced a feature called “Summarizer.”

Like the name suggests, Summarizer uses artificial intelligence to come up with a brief summary related to what a user has searched.

The summary, which appears above normal search engine results, is based on multiple sources. The feature lists the sources of the summary.

However, unlike its competitors, Brave Search chose not to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Instead, it uses different large language models (LLMs).

You do not need to use Brave Browser to use the search engine. To explore the new feature, go to search.brave.com on any browser.

The privacy focused Brave Search was announced in 2021 and fully rolled out in Brave Browser and made available on all browsers in 2022.

According to Brave’s head of search Joseph Pujol, Brave Search registers 22 million queries every day. Pujol noted that Summarizer is transparent about sources and does not provide “fabricated responses” like similar AI-powered tools.

