Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

  • 12:28 PM ET

Canada Advances National Digital ID With Consultants

Canada's push for a digital ID system leaves questions about privacy, security, and the cost of outsourcing to private consultants.

Share
Digital representation of the Canadian flag composed of red and white binary code sequences, creating a 3D effect with the central maple leaf symbol prominently in red.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Canada’s federal government has begun laying the groundwork for a nationwide digital ID system by turning to private consultants, sidestepping both a formal budget disclosure and parliamentary involvement.

Documents reveal that the Department of Social Development determined the scope and complexity of the project required expertise beyond what it could manage internally.

A government note dated May 20, titled Digital Credentials Issue, explained the rationale behind outsourcing the work: “Building this kind of system is complex and requires certain specialized tools and expertise we don’t have in-house. Based on international best practices, we are asking industry to help.”

The project is intended to create a digital version of government-issued documents, consolidating a patchwork of more than separate access systems into a single unified portal.

Officials claim this shift will make it easier and more secure for Canadians to access services, although they haven’t said how many people are expected to use the system.

The department emphasized that participation would not (at least, yet) be mandatory.

It also stated that privacy and security protections would be built in from the start: “More importantly, it will be built with strong features for privacy and security because Canadians deserve both convenience and confidence when dealing with their government.”

Despite these assurances, concerns around digital identity initiatives are mounting.

Previous digital ID proposals have already failed to launch. According to Blacklock’s, earlier efforts collapsed in the absence of parliamentary approval, as members of Parliament raised red flags over costs and security risks.

One such program cost taxpayers $6.4 million and aimed to digitize services for pensioners, Employment Insurance recipients, and tax filers. It was pitched as a way to streamline government interactions, but never got off the ground.

An attempt at collaboration with the World Economic Forum also failed to materialize, further casting doubt on the direction and accountability of the federal digital ID push.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post