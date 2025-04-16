Canada PPC Candidate Meghan Murphy Says Her Bank Account Was Frozen After Election Bid Announcement

When Canada’s authorities decided to crush political and social dissent by freezing bank accounts belonging to participants in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, many critics warned the practice would not be isolated to a single event, but would instead set a dangerous precedent.

The case of Meghan Murphy, a women’s rights advocate who decided to run in the upcoming federal election on the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) ticket, appears to give credence to those fears.

On Monday, Murphy wrote on her Substack that her bank account got frozen by the Canadian government the day her candidacy was confirmed – a move she suspects is politically motivated, both because of the timing, and the fact she is a vocal critic of that government.

This happened last Tuesday, and Murphy claims that despite repeated attempts to learn from the bank, Vancity, what had happened, the only information she has so far been able to obtain is that Vancity acted on government orders. She was also initially told that she could contact an employee with further inquiries.

But that employee just so happened to be on vacation, and a voicemail informed her.

“So basically this guy froze my bank account and immediately went on vacation,” writes Murphy, who left Canada in early 2021 as an opponent of Covid mandates, but also a long-standing critic of modern gender ideology and attacks on free speech.

Murphy followed up on the voicemail message with a series of calls that were not answered, while one of the messages got the reply stating she was unable to contact anyone at the bank because of “technical difficulties.”

Murphy considers herself a political dissident and does not hesitate to call Canada’s government, led for years by the Liberal Party, “dangerous and authoritarian.”

Despite that, and the example of the Freedom Convoy, she decided to run in the election, as “one last opportunity to fight for change, and to force some conversations that had been suppressed in my progressive Vancouver East riding.”

But after the Kafkaesque experience just trying to find out why exactly she was cut off from her bank account, Murphy abandoned plans to travel to her country, (she’s currently in Mexico) stating that she is “very concerned” about what awaits her upon arrival.

“I decided it wasn’t worth the risk of persecution or attempted prosecution so will not be returning to Canada, despite my original intention to come back to campaign,” she continued.

But Murphy informed her supporters that despite not feeling it was safe to return at this time, she was not dropping out of the parliamentary race.