Canada’s Public Safety Minister Defends Mass Surveillance Bill

Canada’s Public Safety Minister, Gary Anandasangaree, wants you to know that Bill C-22 is not a surveillance bill. He said so twice.

“I want to be very clear about what C-22 is not. It is not about the surveillance of honest, hard-working Canadians going on about their daily lives,” Anandasangaree told an audience that included police chiefs and law enforcement officials.

Then, a few sentences later: “We’re not looking for sneaky ways to surveil Canadians. We are doing our part to combat bad actors in both the physical and digital worlds.”

What he described is a surveillance bill.

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The Lawful Access Act, introduced this month, compels electronic service providers to retain Canadians’ metadata for a year and gives police and CSIS new mechanisms to access it. That includes location data, device identifiers, and daily movement patterns, all stored in advance, on every Canadian, not just suspects, held ready for law enforcement retrieval.

The minister’s framing works by narrowing the definition of surveillance to something sinister-sounding, then positioning C-22 outside it. But mandatory data retention doesn’t need to be sneaky. It just needs to be mandatory.

Location data, even without message content, tells a detailed story. Where someone sleeps, which doctor they visit, which protests they attend, and which religious services they go to.

All of that sits in private company servers for twelve months, organized and catalogued for law enforcement use, because the government decided it might be useful someday.

The bill does pull back from its predecessor. Bill C-2, which stalled after widespread opposition from rights groups, opposition parties, and the tech industry, would have let police ask any service provider, including those bound by professional privilege, whether someone was a client and where they connected from, all without a warrant.

C-22 limits warrantless inquiries to telecommunications companies only, restricting the initial question to a simple yes-or-no on client status. Further information requires a warrant.

Anandasangaree acknowledged the retreat. “One thing I’ve learned is that at times when more work needs to be done on a particular bill, you retreat and you come back. You come back with better consensus, better consultation, and better supports from across the board,” he said.

What didn’t change is the central mechanism. Companies must warehouse sensitive data on every Canadian citizen on behalf of the state. The narrower scope is a concession. The underlying premise, that private communications infrastructure should be pre-organized for law enforcement convenience, remains intact.

The bill’s most concerning section authorizes the Minister of Public Safety to issue secret orders compelling designated “core” electronic service providers, a category the government hasn’t fully defined, to build and maintain surveillance capabilities.

Companies that receive these orders cannot disclose them. The government included a restriction: these capabilities cannot introduce systemic vulnerabilities or weaken encryption. That’s a real limit. It’s also written by the same government issuing the secret orders, with no public accountability for how it’s applied.

C-22 also creates a new warrant mechanism for data held by foreign companies, mostly American tech giants. A Canadian judge issues a production warrant that doesn’t legally bind the foreign company but gives it legal cover to hand over data voluntarily. Whether companies cooperate is entirely their choice. It’s a workaround, not enforceable access, and its usefulness depends on corporate goodwill.

The minister’s pitch leaned on the genuine problem that modern criminals do use digital tools, and that laws written before smartphones are genuinely inadequate. “Our laws are stuck in a century while technology has essentially moved forward,” he said.

“Every desktop computer and every technology out there have significant abilities not just to communicate but also to deter those who use crime as a tool to be able to conceal information that will be critically important for law enforcement.”

That’s a real argument. It’s also a reason to update warrant procedures, not to pre-collect data on everyone. The government chose the second option and then insisted it wasn’t surveillance.

Canada is, Anandasangaree noted, the only Five Eyes G7 country without a lawful access regime in place. What he didn’t address is whether that’s a gap to close or a standard worth keeping.