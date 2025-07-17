Catholic Blog Removed by Google Causes Censorship Uproar

A widely read Catholic blog has vanished from the internet, stirring concern over the growing influence of Silicon Valley gatekeepers on discourse.

On the morning of July 12, those attempting to access messainlatino.it were greeted not with commentary or liturgical analysis, but with a terse notice: “Blog has been removed.”

The site, often abbreviated as MiL, had been hosted on Google’s Blogger platform since 2007. In that time, it amassed a substantial archive, over 22,000 posts, focused on pre-Vatican II liturgy and conservative Catholic theology. All of it is now inaccessible. Google has offered no specific explanation beyond invoking its general guidelines regarding hate speech.

The takedown has landed like a thunderclap among traditionalist Catholics who viewed Messainlatino not as a niche outlet, but as an essential forum for preserving a threatened expression of faith.

Its traffic numbers highlighted its significance: in June 2025 alone, the blog logged more than one million visits, a surge driven by growing attention to potential liturgical reforms under Pope Leo XIV.

Now, the blog’s removal is being read by many reacting to the news on X not as the enforcement of clear rules, but as ideological filtration dressed up as content moderation.

Luigi Casalini, the journalist and editor behind the site, issued a statement on X describing the event as a “grave violation” of freedom of expression. He announced that legal proceedings are underway, pointing to Article 21 of the Italian Constitution, which guarantees the right to express opinions freely and prohibits censorship.