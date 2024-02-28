Court Orders Canada’s Liberal MPs To Unblock Independent News Outlet

Mandated by the Federal Court, three members of the Liberal Party of Canada are required to unblock independent news outlet Rebel News on X and to pay a fine of $1,750.

This directive is the result of Rebel News triumphing over a lawsuit against Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault who had initiated a block against Ezra Levant, Rebel’s founder, on the same social media platform.

“What’s so crazy is that they’re doing to us exactly what Steven Guilbeault, Trudeau’s extremist environment minister, did to us — and he was smashed in Federal Court,” expressed Rebel News.

It was purported that Guilbeault instructed his department to institute social media blocks against Rebel. Consequently, updates from the minister’s department were rendered inaccessible to the news platform. Levant characterized this blockade as an effective expulsion from the public platform that social media provides.

“We’re one of the few media companies that doesn’t take government money, so we don’t toe the government line. So the Liberals always look for ways to punish us. Like Trudeau, Guilbeault doesn’t care about freedom of the press or other constitutional rights. They both admire China’s dictatorship and they think they can act like little dictators themselves, by censoring us,” Levant said.

“We couldn’t read anything, we couldn’t reply, and of course we couldn’t ask him journalistic questions on Twitter. We were effectively kicked out of the public square, which is what Twitter has become,” Levant said of the more recent blockings. “We were banned from a government service just because we disagreed with a politician.”