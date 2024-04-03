How Neglected Rising Crime Levels Are Fueling the Push Towards a Cashless Surveillance State

This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
This post is for Reclaim The Net supporters.
Gain access to the entire archive of features and supporters-only content.
Help protect free speech, freedom from surveillance, and digital civil liberties.
Already a supporter? Login here
Tired of censorship and surveillance?
Defend free speech and individual liberty online. Push back against Big Tech and media gatekeepers. Subscribe to Reclaim The Net.
Read more
An excuse to monitor citizens and increase centralized control.
A Homeland Security panel chair shaped Big Tech’s censorship strategies behind closed doors.
A move that raises accusations of manipulating Big Tech’s power.
SUPPORTERS: