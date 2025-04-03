Nina Jankowicz – former head of the disbanded Disinformation Governance Board and CEO of the American Sunlight Project – and Democrats who this week spoke during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, continued to deny and defend the Big Tech-government censorship collusion.

The hearing – “Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Need for First Amendment Safeguards at the State Department” – also saw Jankowicz, who appeared as a witness, and Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a Democrat, attempt to paint the actions taken by the new Trump White House as worse that what was happening during the previous US administration.

Both Jankowicz and Kamlager-Dove referred to the system known as the Censorship-Industrial Complex, and its elements, as “fiction,” “lies,” “tall tales,” and, “a conspiracy theory,” with Jankowicz trying to frame the new government’s moves as “an assault on the First Amendment” and “suppressing speech.”

Despite the fact these are some of the key accusations against the Biden administration – and at this point, fairly well backed up by batches of internal documents, but also testimonies from Big Tech execs – Jankowicz chose to call it “the imagined actions of the Biden administration.”

As for her own role in this “imagined” system – namely, the brief stint at the helm of the short-lived Disinformation Governance Board (that was part of the Department of Homeland Security) – Jankowicz maintained that it was not meant to be a censorship body.

Instead, Jankowicz would have the Committee and the public believe the Board was true to its mission statement, which was “to protect civil rights, civil liberties, privacy, and the First Amendment.”

(DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also had a reasonable mission statement – to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks – only to then, according to the findings of the House Judiciary Committee, switch to surveillance and censorship of Americans’ online speech.)

Jankowicz tried to dismiss the validity, and value of the Twitter Files, which have proven to be crucial in shedding light on the inner workings of the “fictitious” Censorship-Industrial Complex.

But to her mind, the Twitter Files are “almost endless fiction” and, somehow – “a conspiracy.”

Another place where “no censorship was going on” was the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, the Foreign Affairs Committee heard from Jankowicz.

And, she doesn’t detect any problems with the scandalous actions taken by the former government to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, suggesting that Twitter “adding friction” resulted in “more views.”