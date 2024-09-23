Digital IDs Are Coming to Social Media in California’s Crackdown

California’s recent legislative move to limit the “addictive” features of social media platforms for minors has been solidified by Governor Gavin Newsom’s endorsement. The move will force platforms to change their social media platforms depending on the age of users – meaning that platforms will likely have to introduce digital ID systems to verify users.

The Protecting Our Kids From Social Media Addiction Act, sponsored by state Senator Nancy Skinner, received Governor Newsom’s signature on Friday and is a big push to end online anonymity.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

The law, backed by figures such as state Attorney General Rob Bonta and supported by various educational and medical groups, aims to curtail the perceived harmful effects of social media on youth.

The bill has sparked a spectrum of opposition, with critics such as the ACLU criticizing the move to end online anonymity and making people’s private data more vulnerable.

These groups, along with industry leaders that own platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, argue that the measures infringe on free access to lawful content. They also warn of the risks to privacy and First Amendment rights due to required age verification.

Related: The history of online ID verification and the First Amendment

Set to be enforced from January 1, 2027, the bill mandates a major shift in how social media feeds are presented to minors, advocating for a chronological format to diminish engagement-driven content delivery. This change is intended to combat the addictive nature of algorithmically curated feeds. Additionally, the bill restricts notifications during nighttime and school hours unless parents approve.

Governor Newsom highlighted the pervasive issues linked to social media, such as isolation and stress, emphasizing the bill’s role in protecting children from these outcomes. He remarked, “Every parent knows the harm social media addiction can inflict on their children — isolation from human contact, stress and anxiety, and endless hours wasted late into the night,” appreciating the legislative effort aimed at minimizing these impacts.

Newsom didn’t comment on the threats to online anonymity.

Is it just a coincidence that Apple rolled out its digital ID tech in California in the same week?