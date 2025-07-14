DOJ Backs Antitrust Case Over Media–Big Tech Alliance

As we previously reported would be coming, the US Department of Justice has stepped into a major antitrust case that challenges a powerful alliance between corporate media outlets and Big Tech companies, which plaintiffs claim coordinated to suppress competing voices in the digital public square.

In a filing submitted July 11 to the US District Court for the District of Columbia, the DOJ issued a Statement of Interest asserting that antitrust law must apply when dominant actors work together to restrict the diversity of perspectives available to the public.

We obtained a copy of the filing for you here.

Central to the issue is the Trusted News Initiative (TNI), a collaborative project involving Reuters, BBC, The Associated Press, and The Washington Post, which plaintiffs allege worked with platforms like Meta, Google, and Microsoft to stifle independent media organizations.

The DOJ rejected arguments that such viewpoint suppression is beyond the reach of antitrust enforcement.

“The United States therefore files this statement to urge the Court to reject Defendants’ suggestion that the antitrust laws play no part in protecting viewpoint competition in news markets,” the department wrote.

“Controlling precedent shows that the Sherman Act protects all forms of competition, including competition in information quality.”

The lawsuit, filed by Children’s Health Defense and ten other independent publishers and commentators, claims that members of the TNI conspired with tech companies to remove, shadowban, or otherwise suppress COVID-era reporting and political content that deviated from establishment narratives.

The complaint names as defendants four major news organizations, with tech firms named as co-conspirators, though not as parties in this case.

“News consumers desire and demand diverse perspectives,” the DOJ emphasized in its statement.

“Americans therefore vitally depend on viewpoint competition in the marketplace of ideas to limit the abuse of market power and ensure the free flow of information in our democracy.”

Plaintiffs contend they were effectively blacklisted by TNI’s partners, causing a dramatic loss in reach, advertising income, and online engagement.

The DOJ addressed that directly, stating: “Plaintiffs claim that the reduction in content competition has reduced their revenue by depriving them of the ability to reach consumers who value their distinct viewpoints.”

The statement from the DOJ reflects growing concern inside federal enforcement agencies about the concentration of communicative power in a handful of private hands.

Citing a prior Supreme Court concurrence by Justice Clarence Thomas, the filing noted, “Justice Thomas recently observed that today’s digital platforms exert ‘unprecedented…concentrated control of so much speech in the hands of a few private parties.’”

Though the DOJ did not take a position on the specific merits of the plaintiffs’ factual claims, it made clear that antitrust law is not limited to price-fixing or traditional market control.

The department criticized the defendants’ attempt to escape scrutiny by hiding behind the language of content moderation. “This court should reject Defendants’ novel attempt to immunize speech-related anticompetitive conduct,” the DOJ warned.

The DOJ also took the opportunity to reinforce its broader interpretation of consumer harm in modern digital markets.

The case challenges a foundational assumption of modern media infrastructure: that coordinated efforts to flag or remove so-called “misinformation” are legally benign.

By highlighting the potential anticompetitive impact of such activities on viewpoint diversity, the DOJ’s intervention repositions the case as not only a media freedom dispute but as a core antitrust matter.

A trial could expose internal communications and decisions made under the TNI partnership, shedding light on how editorial consensus may have translated into coordinated takedowns of dissenting journalism.

Whether the court ultimately rules in favor of the plaintiffs remains to be seen.

But the DOJ’s involvement sends an unmistakable message: the federal government is prepared to examine the suppression of disfavored perspectives not just as a cultural or political concern, but as a potential violation of the nation’s antitrust laws.