Donald Trump Jr. to launch new podcast exclusively on Rumble

Donald Trump Jr. has signed a multi-year podcast deal with YouTube alternative Rumble.

Rumble will exclusively host Trump Jr.’s new podcast “Triggered with Don Jr.,” named after his 2019 book. It is a live show that will air twice a week starting January 23. The podcast will feature his takes on news of the day and guest interviews.

Since joining Rumble in 2021, Trump Jr. has gained over one million subscribers, making his channel one of the most followed on Rumble.

“While other Big Tech companies are focused on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators — all over the political spectrum — are now joining them,” Trump Jr. said in a statement.

Rumble has already signed exclusive deals with public figures and popular podcasts on the platform already include those from Glenn Greenwald, Russell Brand, and Dan Bongino.

In the third quarter of 2022, Rumble reported that it had a monthly active users average of 71 million users, 57 million of which were based in the US and Canada.

“Over the past several years, Rumble has focused on building a roster of diverse voices with big followings on our platform, and we have quickly grown into one of the premier video platforms,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Signing Don Jr. to an exclusive video livestream and podcasting deal will help us continue that growth. Not only is Don a gigantic brand name, but he has an incredibly passionate fanbase that loves consuming his content. We believe he is a perfect fit for what we’re building here at Rumble.”

The platform has also developed a relationship with Truth Social, the micro-blogging platform launched by Donald Trump.

