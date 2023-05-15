French Police Say It Was a Mistake To Block Telegram

Telegram links, t.me, which usually open accounts, groups, and channels, on the platform, were blocked in France for a few hours on Saturday. The blocking was a result of a police request to internet service providers.

The police usually send blocking requests to ISPs for child abuse content and terrorism. The request it sent on Saturday applied to all t.me links, not just specific accounts.

Those attempting to open the links were redirected to a webpage on the Ministry for Interior’s website on the blocking of child abuse material.

The police confirmed to Le Monde that they wanted to block child abuse sites sent in messages on Telegram. However, an error in the blocking request resulted in all t.me links being blocked.

Meanwhile, the French parliament is considering legislation to expand the police’s power to block websites. Since 2014, the police have had the power to block websites.