German Premier Daniel Günther Faces Uproar Over Call to Censor Media and Social Platforms

The German political establishment has been thrown into a new controversy after Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) publicly urged tighter state regulation of media outlets and social networks, declaring that some platforms are “opponents and enemies of democracy.”

His televised comments have reignited the country’s ongoing struggle over how far the state should go in policing speech.

Günther warned that “democracy will not be recognized in Germany in ten years” unless civil society takes a tougher stand against what he called “excesses.”

When pressed by the host about whether his approach implied regulation, censorship, or even bans, he replied without hesitation: “Yes. That’s what we’re talking about.”

He went on to propose barring anyone under sixteen from social networks, a move that would require full age verification for all users.

Günther said the state should work directly with large technology companies “similar to what Australia has done,” in order to protect minors “from disinformation” and “from sexual assault.”

The CDU premier also lashed out at independent media.

His remarks drew immediate resistance across the political spectrum. Volker Boehme-Neßler, professor of constitutional law, said he was “shocked at how little understanding and how little feeling for freedom of expression a German prime minister has.”

He emphasized that freedom of speech extends even to opinions many find absurd or false: “You are allowed to say nonsense.

That is part of freedom of opinion and media, as long as it does not constitute incitement to hatred and is not punishable by law.”

Within Günther’s own ranks, dissent surfaced quickly. Jan Jacobi, a CDU regional chairman in Potsdam, wrote on X: “I am appalled at how a CDU prime minister fantasizes about which opinions should still be permitted in our country.”

Yet others inside the party backed Günther’s view, with former general secretary Ruprecht Polenz stating: “Günther is completely right.” CDU leader Friedrich Merz and general secretary Carsten Linnemann opted to stay silent.

The sharpest rebukes came from outside the CDU. FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki denounced Günther’s stance as “absolutely unacceptable, authoritarian ramblings” and warned him to keep his “hands off press freedom.”

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel called the proposal “authoritarian madness,” adding: “Whoever abolishes freedom of opinion is themselves an enemy of the constitution!”

Günther’s televised comments have widened a divide that has been building in Germany for years.

While the government insists it is combating “disinformation,” its increasing cooperation with major online platforms and use of speech laws has repeatedly been challenged in court.

A federal court overturned the government’s attempt to ban the conservative magazine Compact on free-expression grounds, and journalist David Bendels continues to face prosecution for a satirical meme mocking then interior minister Nancy Faeser.

What unites these episodes is a pattern. Political leaders confronted with dissenting voices no longer seem willing to argue with them.

Instead, they turn to regulatory power, administrative bans, or content-policing partnerships with private corporations. Günther’s remarks crystallize this shift, the idea that speech itself, not violence or crime, must be managed by the state.

As Germany’s constitution guarantees broad protection for opinion and media freedom, Günther’s call for censorship has alarmed many who see it as an erosion of the principles upon which the republic was built.

Whether his proposal gains traction or collapses under public resistance may signal how committed Germany remains to the idea that open debate, not government filtering, is the foundation of democracy.