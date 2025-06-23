Clicky

Germany’s War on Jokes

A retiree’s sarcastic meme triggered a courtroom saga that feels more dystopian than democratic.

Stefan Niehoff with gray hair and mustache wearing a blue polo shirt standing in a sunny garden with green grass, potted plants, and trees in the background.

It was supposed to be just another meme. A simple digital jab aimed at a high-ranking government official, a repost of something snarky about politician Robert Habeck’s intelligence.

And yet, in the era of Germany’s tightening digital censorship laws, it became the spark that lit a firestorm of legal persecution.

This is the world of Stefan Niehoff, a 64-year-old retiree from the quiet Bavarian village of Burgpreppach.

You’d think he was the leader of a neo-fascist cabal, or perhaps the owner of a viral media empire. But no. He’s just a guy who likes to post a few political memes and repost some opinions.

