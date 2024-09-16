Google on Trial: Ads, Algorithms, and Antitrust – Week 1 Breakdown

This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net
Subscribe for premier reporting on free speech, privacy, Big Tech, media gatekeepers and individual liberty online.
Read more
Echoing past controversies involving intelligence agencies.
The controversial bill supported by Elon Musk.
France’s crackdown on encrypted apps signals a dangerous precedent for privacy in the tech world.
Break free from Big Tech’s biased algorithms and build a news feed that respects your preferences.
Streamlining search or stifling independent voices?
Share your favorite memories with family and friends, without relying on Big Tech.
Exploring past attempts.
Ford’s new patent for onboard speeding detection technology sparks privacy concerns as surveillance capabilities grow.
SUPPORTERS: