GrapheneOS Plans Partnership with Major Android OEM to Expand Beyond Google Pixel Devices

GrapheneOS, the open-source Android project centered on privacy and security, is preparing a significant move beyond Google’s Pixel lineup.

After years of exclusivity on Pixel phones, the team has confirmed that it is partnering with a major Android manufacturer to bring its hardened operating system to future flagship devices.

For most of its existence, GrapheneOS has been tied to Pixel hardware, making Google’s hardware the default option for those who value data protection and minimal surveillance.

That niche user base has ranged from journalists and privacy professionals to everyday users who want to get away from Big Tech.

This close relationship with Pixel devices may soon change, with the project hinting that support for other brands could arrive by 2026 or 2027.

On Reddit, GrapheneOS developers revealed that they have been working with a “major Android OEM” since June 2025 to establish official compatibility for “future versions of their existing models.”

These devices are expected to run on high-end Snapdragon chipsets instead of Google’s in-house Tensor processors.

The team explained that Pixel devices were, until now, the only phones meeting its demanding standards for verified boot, regular security updates, and hardware-level protections.

The new partnership suggests that another manufacturer has finally reached a comparable level of quality. GrapheneOS also indicated that the partner’s devices will likely be “priced similarly to Pixels” and distributed globally through the company’s standard retail channels.

The developers did not identify which company they are collaborating with.

This announcement follows the project’s public criticism of Google’s extended patch delivery schedule.

GrapheneOS has argued that Google’s process leaves users exposed to known vulnerabilities for months. Working with a company that provides faster access to security patches could help the project maintain its privacy guarantees without depending on Google’s infrastructure.

For existing Pixel users, the situation remains unchanged. GrapheneOS will continue supporting all current Pixel models through their expected lifespans.

Support for the upcoming Pixel 10 has been confirmed, while the team is still evaluating whether the Pixel 11 will be added to the list.