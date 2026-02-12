Google Handed ICE Detailed Personal and Financial Data Without Court Order or User Notice

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement obtained a detailed package of personal information from Google about Amandla Thomas-Johnson, a British student, through a judge-free administrative subpoena, according to reporting published this week.

What’s interesting is just how much information a government agency will demand of a tech platform, even without a warrant from a judge, if that platform is willing to hand it over with no pushback.

The material Google provided extended well beyond basic identifiers. It reportedly included usernames and physical addresses linked to his account, along with an itemized list of Google services connected to it.

The disclosure also covered IP addresses, phone numbers, subscriber identities, and financial data such as credit card and bank account numbers associated with the account.

The demand was issued as an administrative subpoena, a tool federal agencies can send directly to companies without prior court approval. In plain terms, this is a document signed by the agency itself rather than a judge.

While such subpoenas cannot compel the production of email contents or stored files, they can require subscriber records and metadata that can identify who operates an account and connect it to real-world financial instruments.

A critical distinction is that companies are not automatically obligated to comply with administrative subpoenas. They can refuse and require the government to seek court review. When a user is not notified in advance, that opportunity to challenge the request effectively disappears.

Thomas-Johnson’s name has been associated with pro-Palestinian activism at Cornell University during the 2024–2025 academic year, including participation in a disruptive September 2024 protest at a campus career fair that featured defense contractors Boeing and L3Harris. The protest centered on allegations that the companies supply weapons used in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Following the protest, he and other students were suspended and temporarily barred from campus. Thomas-Johnson received a one-month suspension and ban. Cornell later expunged his disciplinary record. He has since said he left the United States in 2025 after his student visa was revoked.

Reporting indicates the subpoena for his Google account data was issued shortly after he was informed that the US government had revoked his visa. The subpoena reportedly included a gag order and did not set out a specific justification for the breadth of personal information requested.

The issue of private companies handing over data to government agencies in secret has been a hot topic.

This week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing placed major telecom carriers under scrutiny for complying with sealed subpoenas that transferred lawmakers’ phone “toll records” to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost investigation.

Executives from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile were pressed by Republican senators who argued that their records were obtained without notice and under nondisclosure orders. The companies responded to what were described as legally issued subpoenas.

The parallels to the Google disclosure in the Thomas-Johnson case are difficult to ignore. In both situations, private companies acted on government demands that did not involve prior warning to the people whose data was sought.

In both, the information at issue consisted of metadata rather than content. Toll records, like subscriber logs or IP histories, do not reveal the words spoken or written. They reveal who contacted whom, when, and often from where. That layer of data can map associations, political activity, and professional relationships with precision.

At the hearing, Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Marsha Blackburn, argued that handing over their phone records without notice violated privacy expectations and constitutional protections.

Grassley described the process as hidden and intrusive. Blackburn referred to the subpoenas as a “deep invasion of our privacy.”

Dick Durbin countered that the subpoenas were tied to a criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election and were lawfully issued. Legal experts who testified defended the authority to seek toll records.