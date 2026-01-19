Despite Dozens of Data Breaches, Ireland Plans to Tie Social Media to a State App

Ireland’s government is preparing to require citizens to use a state-controlled “digital wallet” app to access social media platforms and adult websites, even as its own departments continue to suffer repeated data breaches.

The app, being developed by the government’s chief information officer, will hold key personal identifiers such as a person’s Public Services Card and driver’s license, and could later include other credentials like a TV license.

Under the proposal, social media companies will be required to use this government system to verify the age of users before granting access to their platforms.

Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan described the plan as a necessary step to address what he called the “severe public health issue” of children viewing inappropriate material online.

He said downloading the digital wallet would take only “three or four minutes,” a small inconvenience, in his view, to ensure child safety. Those who refuse to use the app would lose access to their social media accounts and to websites listed on a government age-restricted schedule.

Yet while the state prepares to centralize identification data under this new digital system, its own record of protecting personal information remains poor.

Figures released by the Department of Defence show that 31 data breaches occurred in 2025, though only two were serious enough to be reported to the Data Protection Commission (DPC). The department offered no details on the nature or severity of these incidents.

Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, who requested the information, also sought details from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Minister Helen McEntee said her department reported 123 breaches to the DPC last year. She explained that many involved misdirected or lost postal deliveries.

“In addition to these data breaches, and in accordance with advice sought and received from the Office of the DPC, my Department further notifies that Office of cases of what are described as postal carrier breaches, that is, the loss or mis-delivery of documentation in the postal system,” McEntee said.

Her statement continued: “This includes consignments that have been correctly addressed and dispatched by my Department to the intended recipient, often resident abroad, but subsequently lost or mis-delivered by a postal provider.”

When passports or supporting documents go missing, McEntee said, the Department cancels the compromised passport and issues a replacement as standard practice. “Similarly, the Passport Service provides assistance to individuals whose supporting documents are lost when being returned to an applicant through the postal system,” she said.

The Department of the Taoiseach, by contrast, reported no breaches in 2025.

Historical records suggest that data mishandling across government is a persistent issue. Between 2014 and 2024, nearly 6,900 data breaches were recorded among Irish departments, according to Gript.

More than half, 3,637 incidents, were linked to the Department of Social Protection, with most traced to internal mistakes such as sending correspondence to the wrong person.

Many were never formally reported to the DPC because they were deemed to pose low risk.

Despite this pattern, the government’s upcoming legislation would make Ireland one of the few countries where age verification for online platforms depends directly on a state-run digital ID system.

O’Donovan has argued that privacy concerns should not obstruct child protection. “I think there is no other right that trumps the right of a child to be protected, and no amount of convincing of me that data protection is more important than child protection is ever going to win out,” he said.

Finance Minister Simon Harris added that the new system could also help identify “online trolls.” That prompted a reaction from Elon Musk, who wrote: “What they actually want is to imprison and bankrupt those they disagree with.”

A pilot of the system is expected later this year, with a General Scheme of a Bill to follow. Companies that fail to comply may face substantial fines.

O’Donovan said he hopes social media platforms will cooperate voluntarily, but insisted they “can be forced” to comply by either the Irish authorities or the European Commission.

Unlike Australia’s new model, which allows third-party verification, Ireland’s system would rely entirely on the state to confirm users’ ages.

For a government already admitting to hundreds of data mishandling incidents each year, the idea of linking every citizen’s online presence to a centralized identity database raises deep questions about security, proportionality, and control over personal data.