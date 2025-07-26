Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

  • 2:51 PM ET

Itch.io Deindexes NSFW-Tagged Games Amid Pressure from Payment Processors and Activist Campaign

Game devs watch their work vanish as faceless financial networks redraw the boundaries of what art is allowed to be seen.

Share
Logo of the Itch.io platform featuring a game controller with a download arrow overlayed on a blurred background of game thumbnails and category menus.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

On the night of July 23, independent developers on Itch.io began discovering that their games tagged as NSFW had quietly vanished from the platform’s search results. Whether the content addressed difficult subjects like eating disorders or explored adult themes, the result was the same: games were removed without warning or explanation.

Itch.io has initiated a sweeping deindexing of all adult-marked content, stripping it from visibility regardless of context. The move, according to site founder Leaf Corcoran, stems from increasing pressure on payment processors, a situation he called “sudden and disruptive.”

Corcoran attributed this clampdown to an ongoing campaign led by Collective Shout, an organization that openly lobbies against adult content online and has advocated for payment companies to cut ties with platforms that host such material.

Their recent tactics mirror what has long been recognized in free speech and adult industry circles as financial censorship, a method that bypasses regulation or public discourse in favor of quiet, powerful economic throttling.

Steam, the largest digital PC game platform, also recently removed hundreds of titles following a similar campaign. Valve, which operates Steam, said that it was “recently notified that certain games on Steam may violate the rules and standards set forth by our payment processors and their related card networks and banks,” leading to those removals. The company declined to comment further.

By exerting influence through financial institutions, advocacy groups can suppress content with little resistance. This approach has a chilling effect on creators.

Corcoran, addressing the issue in a statement posted to Itch.io’s site, emphasized the platform’s need to protect its financial lifeline: “Our ability to process payments is critical for every creator on our platform,” he wrote. “To ensure that we can continue to operate and provide a marketplace for all developers, we must prioritize our relationship with our payment partners and take immediate steps towards compliance.”

Developers impacted by the removals argue that this campaign has extended far beyond its stated targets. Consume Me, an award-winning game about a teenage girl navigating diet culture, is one such example. Despite having no explicit content, its NSFW tag seems to have triggered its removal from search results.

In a cozy, pastel-colored room, a game character stands in front of an open door with a speech bubble asking, 'What should I do with my free time?', next to a to-do list with tasks like 'Well Rested!' and 'Dog!' on the left side of the screen.

Another game, Last Call by Nina Freeman, was also deindexed. The autobiographical game addresses domestic abuse and recovery, hardly the kind of content that would fall under the alleged justification for censorship.

Tweet by Nina Freeman dated July 24, 2025, expressing frustration about a payment processor delisting her game Last Call, which addresses surviving domestic violence and contains no sex or NSFW content, wishing Itch had more leverage against the situation, with engagement showing 13 reposts, 2 quotes, and 69 likes.

“The payment processor delisting hit Last Call, my game about surviving domestic violence,” Freeman wrote. “It doesn’t have any sex stuff or NSFW images… this whole situation sucks so much!”

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post