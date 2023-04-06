Jacinda Ardern appointed to new role targeting “online extremism”

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, who stepped down in January, has been appointed to the role of Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call by current Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” Hipkins said in a statement.

There had already been some indication over the last month that Ardern would involve herself in a role in policing online content.

Arden and French President Emmanuel Macron started the Christchurch Call in 2019 to combat extremist online content.

The organization was started after the mass shooting at two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand by a man that killed 51 Muslims.

The man broadcast the event for 17 minutes on Facebook Live before the broadcast was terminated.

Since it was formed by New Zealand and France, other countries, including the UK, the US, South Korea, and Germany. Tech companies, including Meta, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, and Google, have also joined.

Arden will start her new part-time role this month after leaving parliament. The role will be reviewed at the end of this year.

