Klaus Schwab Praises CCP For Its Covid “Control Measures”

At the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, which took place in Tianjin, China, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, delivered a speech that reverberated through the halls of the conference center. China has been known for its use of technology to assist with suppression and oppression to control the public through the Covid pandemic and Schwab’s words lauded China’s adoption of new COVID “control measures” while commending the country’s effort in catalyzing “social dynamism.”

Addressing an audience during the opening plenary, Schwab emphasized the enduring partnership between the WEF and the Chinese Communist Party, a bond that has lasted for over four decades. “The [World Economic] Forum, with its over 40 years of friendly and extensive partnership with China […] will continue to fight fragmentation and strive for dialogue, understanding, and collaboration […] We appreciate the long-term support from our Chinese friends,” Schwab stated in his usual ominous tone.

In a moment that marked a climax in his address, Schwab extended a welcome to Premier Li Qiang, describing it as an extraordinary honor.

Klaus Schwab’s speech did not shy away from acknowledging China’s ascension to a juggernaut of economic development, social reforms, and diplomatic inroads. “China has made remarkable achievements in economy, in social development, in diplomacy, and in many other areas,” he elaborated, failing to mention the costs that have been paid to carry that out and the erosion of civil liberties.

However, it is pertinent to mention that the illustrious narrative surrounding China’s progress is tinged with concerns regarding its social credit system. Just last year at the 2022 APEC Summit in Thailand, Schwab did recognize China’s modernization as “a role model for many countries” but astutely noted that countries ought to make sovereign decisions regarding systems they should embrace.

China’s social credit system has been at the vanguard of debates regarding surveillance and civil liberties. A behemoth apparatus, this system utilizes advanced technologies to monitor and regulate the behavior of citizens, rewarding compliance and meting out restrictions to those deemed errant. The extent of these restrictions can be all-encompassing, affecting millions of citizens by restraining their ability to travel, secure insurance, rent homes, and more.

Moreover, China’s treatment of the Uyghurs, characterized by the use of facial recognition for profiling, and the consistent use of “re-education camps,” casts a long shadow over the accolades bestowed upon its advancements.