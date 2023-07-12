Major European Telecoms Companies Back EU Digital ID System

In a landmark initiative aimed at securing and streamlining the digital realm for citizens across the European Union, three of the continent’s major mobile operators – O2 Telefónica, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone – are partnering with the EU to conduct an extensive field trial of digital identities.

This initiative is a part of the EU’s broader effort to promote digitization and deeper integration across its member states and outlines the furthering of a checkpoint society.

A digital identity is an online persona that can be authenticated in a digital world. The field trial will focus on standardizing these identities across the EU and could involve making them interoperable.

Existing online services, spanning online shopping to healthcare, and civic services offer convenience but have been subject to criticism due to insecure or expensive identity verification methods. The EU’s new regulations aim to rectify these issues. However, a salient concern is that the concentration of sensitive information in digital identities may pose significant privacy risks, given that a breach could expose a broad range of personal data.

Leaders from the partnering mobile operators expressed support and enthusiasm for the project. Valentina Daiber, a Board Member and Chief Officer Legal & Corporate Affairs at o2 Telefónica, pointed out that digital identities will enhance the utility of smartphones, facilitating smoother interactions between public authorities and citizens.

Furthermore, the accessibility of data consolidated in digital identities may present opportunities for misuse. Governments and corporations could exploit this information for surveillance or discriminatory practices. This concern amplifies the importance of implementing stringent privacy laws and ethical data use guidelines.

Vodafone Germany’s Michael Jungwirth, Director of Public Policy & External Affairs and Executive Board Member, emphasized that digitization must be simple, secure, and borderless. He suggested that a digital identity could only add value when individuals trust and easily utilize the application, a goal his organization aims to promote through participation in the EU project “POTENTIAL.”

The “POTENTIAL” consortium, the largest among the four consortia spearheading the EU field trials, will test digital identity wallets in 19 countries. The tests involve using digital identities for tasks such as opening bank accounts, acquiring digital driver’s licenses, and renting cars. Trials for online citizen services and electronic signatures are also underway.