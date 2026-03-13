Sign In
SUBSCRIBE

Microsoft Copilot Health Centralizes Personal Medical Records

Microsoft built a product that knows your cholesterol levels, your step count, and your last hospital visit and faces none of the legal consequences your doctor would for mishandling any of it.

Green stethoscope coiled against a bright blue background with white plus signs, checker patterns, and colorful abstract shapes.
Share

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Microsoft wants your medical records. The company launched Copilot Health this week, an AI feature that pulls together personal health history from wearable devices, lab results, and hospital systems, then lets users ask questions about all of it in a single interface.

That’s a significant amount of sensitive data landing in the hands of a company that, notably, isn’t legally required to treat it the way your doctor is.

The feature sits inside Microsoft’s broader Copilot product and connects to medical records from over 50,000 US hospitals and healthcare organizations through a platform called HealthEx.

Health app dashboard showing greeting to Margaret, text input about poor sleep, step count 4,210, avg sleep 4.9 hrs, and cardiology follow-up card.

Reclaim Your Digital Freedom.

Get unfiltered coverage of surveillance, censorship, and the technology threatening your civil liberties.

Lab results come in through Function, a health tech company. Wearables from Apple, Oura, Fitbit, and more than 50 other manufacturers can link directly to the dashboard.

The homepage aggregates step counts, appointment reminders, and other health signals depending on what users opt to share. It also offers access to provider directories, letting users search for doctors by specialty, location, language, and accepted insurance.

Microsoft frames this as understanding your health, not replacing your doctor. What it’s actually building is a centralized health surveillance layer that sits above the fragmented ecosystem of hospitals, labs, and wearable companies and aggregates everything into one place.

That may be genuinely useful. It also concentrates a significant amount of sensitive personal data in a product that is not HIPAA compliant.

That last point matters more than Microsoft’s press release suggests. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act exists to set security requirements for electronic health data and restrict how it can be used and disclosed.

Mobile app screen showing a health connectors menu with toggles for Health Records and Apple Health on, and options to connect Fitbit and Oura Ring.

Hospitals and doctors who violate HIPAA face fines and potential criminal liability. Microsoft faces neither, because it doesn’t have to be HIPAA compliant to run Copilot Health.

Dr. Dominic King, VP of health at Microsoft AI, addressed this directly ahead of the launch: “HIPAA is not required for a direct-consumer experience like this when you’re using your own data.”

He went on to say: “However, at Copilot, we think it’s incredibly important that we’re meeting all the best standards out there. So, we will be announcing some updates here on our standing in terms of what are called ‘HIPAA controls.'” What those updates actually entail, King didn’t say.

Microsoft does point to an ISO 42001 certification, an international standard covering responsible AI use, traceability, and transparency. It’s a real certification, shared with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat. It’s also not a substitute for HIPAA controls, and it doesn’t restrict what Microsoft can do with health data the way federal law restricts your physician.

The company says health chats are “isolated from general Copilot and kept under additional access, privacy, and safety controls,” and that data from those chats isn’t used to train its AI models.

Users can delete their health data or disconnect data sources at any time. These are big commitments. They’re also voluntary ones, which means Microsoft can revise them at any point by updating its privacy policy. There’s no regulatory backstop if it does.

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Fight censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news updates, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

Read More

Share this post

Reclaim The Net Logo

Reclaim The Net

Defend free speech and privacy online. Get the latest on Big Tech censorship, government surveillance, and the tools to fight back.

No thanks
Already a member? Login here.