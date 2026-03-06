New York Bill Would Force Age ID Checks at the Device Level

New York just proposed the most invasive state-level age verification bill the US has seen. Senate Bill S08102 would extend age verification requirements down to the device itself: internet-connected devices, operating system providers, and app stores would all be required to implement what the bill calls “age assurance” before users can access their own hardware and software ecosystems.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

This is more than a social media platform asking for your birthdate. It’s your phone, your laptop, your operating system demanding proof of who you are before letting you use them normally.

The bill defines “age assurance” as “any method that can reasonably determine the age category of a user, using methods that reasonably prevent against circumvention.”

That deliberately broad language hands significant power to New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office will write the specific compliance rules under Section 1545.

The methods she’s already floated for the existing SAFE for Kids Act give a clear picture of where this is heading: biometric assessment and government-issued ID verification.

James published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the SAFE for Kids Act on September 15, 2025, opened public comments through December 1, 2025, and now has until December 1, 2026, to finalize the rules.

The SAFE for Kids Act itself takes effect 180 days after those final rules drop. S08102 would layer these same requirements onto device-level infrastructure. The AG writes the rules. The AG enforces them. The verification methods the AG already prefers involve your face and your government ID.

Compare that to California’s AB 1043, which takes effect January 1, 2027, and a similar Colorado bill. Those laws require operating systems to build interfaces where users self-declare their age, generating a digital age signal shared with developers via a real-time API on request.

That’s already a persistent age-tracking layer baked into every device, broadcasting your age bracket to every app that asks. New York’s approach goes further: S08102 explicitly allows verification methods drawn from the SAFE for Kids Act’s framework, where “commercially reasonable” methods include biometric analysis and government ID uploads.

California asks you to state your age. New York wants to verify it against your face or your passport.

Attorney General James said, “Children and teenagers are struggling with high rates of anxiety and depression because of addictive features on social media platforms. The proposed rules released by my office today will help us tackle the youth mental health crisis and make social media safer for kids and families.”

The positioning across every age verification push is consistent: child safety, and a system that verifies your age via government ID links your device usage to your legal identity.

It ties your app activity to your real name. It creates a record connecting who you are to what you do on every internet-connected device you own, stored somewhere and accessible to data breaches, law enforcement requests, and purposes the state hasn’t spelled out yet.

The SAFE for Kids Act targets platforms where user-generated content is central and where at least 20 percent of engagement involves feeds tailored to user behavior, a definition covering Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and most of the modern web.

S08102 extends the verification logic to the operating system layer, meaning the identity check happens before you ever open an app.

New York could have stopped at asking users to enter a birth year. It could have adopted California’s self-declaration approach, which was already bad enough.

It chose to build something harder to circumvent and far more invasive, then handed rule-writing authority to an AG whose stated preference is biometric assessment and government documents. The child safety rationale is real. The surveillance infrastructure being constructed in its name extends well beyond any child.