SCOTUS Rejects Citizen Journalist’s Case Against Officials Who Arrested Her for Asking Police Questions

Priscilla Villarreal built a following in the way modern news often grows now. Not through printing presses or broadcast towers, but through a Facebook page that drew more than 200,000 people into its orbit.

In Laredo, Texas, under the name La Gordiloca, she reported quickly, conversationally, sometimes uncomfortably close to the raw edge of events.

In 2017, she texted a police officer to confirm the identities of two victims, one from a suicide, one from a car accident. She received answers. She published them.

Months later, she was arrested.

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The law used against her had been sitting unused for 23 years. It makes it a felony to solicit nonpublic information from a government official “with intent to obtain a benefit.”

In Villarreal’s case, authorities argued that the benefit was popularity, more followers, more attention, more reach.

In other words, doing well at the job became the job’s alleged crime.

A state judge dismissed the charges, finding the statute too vague to stand. That might have sounded like a resolution, the system correcting itself in the end.

Instead, it became the beginning of a second act.

Villarreal filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officials involved in her arrest. The response was immediate and familiar within legal circles: “Qualified immunity.”

The doctrine protects government officials from liability unless there is already a court decision declaring nearly identical conduct unconstitutional.

No case had ever addressed the idea of arresting a journalist for asking a question over text.

A three-judge panel initially sided with Villarreal, stating, “If the First Amendment means anything, it surely means that a citizen journalist has the right to ask a public official a question, without fear of being imprisoned. Yet that is exactly what happened here: Priscilla Villarreal was put in jail for asking a police officer a question. If that is not an obvious violation of the Constitution, it’s hard to imagine what would be.”

The clarity of that statement did not last.

The full 5th Circuit reversed the decision. In a 9-7 ruling, the court concluded that the officers and prosecutors could reasonably believe they were enforcing the law.

Judge Edith Jones wrote that it was inappropriate to “portray her as a martyr for the sake of journalism,” adding that Villarreal had skirted the Texas law “to capitalize on others’ tragedies to propel her reputation and career.”

The focus moved. Not just what happened, but who it happened to.

The Supreme Court Steps Aside

When the case reached the Supreme Court, the justices declined to hear it. Villarreal’s First Amendment claim effectively ended on Monday.

We obtained a copy of the order list for you here.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Her words were a reminder of how ordinary the underlying act had been.

“This case implicates one of the most basic journalistic practices of them all: asking sources within the government for information. Each day, countless journalists follow this practice, seeking comment, confirmation, or even ‘scoops’ from governmental sources,” she wrote.

“This was a blatant First Amendment violation. No reasonable officer would have thought that he could have arrested Villarreal, consistent with the Constitution, for asking the questions she asked.”

She described the outcome as “a perverse scheme in which officials can arrest someone for protected activity, decline to appeal a trial court’s decision declaring the statute unconstitutional (as the county did here), and use qualified immunity to avoid liability by citing back to that statute.”

The structure revealed by the case is difficult to ignore. An arrest is made under a questionable law. Charges are later dropped. No definitive ruling emerges on the arrest itself. When challenged, officials point to the lack of prior rulings as protection.

The result is a kind of legal loop. The act may be unconstitutional, yet no one is held accountable for treating it as if it were not.

What remains is the ripple effect. Journalism depends on questions. Sometimes, persistent and inconvenient ones.

When asking those questions carries even a distant possibility of arrest, the calculation changes. Not dramatically, not all at once, but enough.

Enough to hesitate. Enough to reconsider sending the message at all.