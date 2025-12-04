Red shield logo with three stylized red-and-white curved arrows forming a swirl, to the right bold uppercase text reading RECLAIM in light gray and THE NET in red on a black background.
Sign In
Subscribe

Fight censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news updates, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

Subscribe
  • 5:37 PM ET

Proton Launches Encrypted Spreadsheet Service “Proton Sheets” to Rival Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel

Proton Sheets keeps collaboration features while locking down sensitive data.

Share
Spreadsheet titled 'Yearly expenses' showing an inventory table with columns for Inventory ID, Quantity, Product Name, Category, Unit Price, Supplier, Reorder Level, Location and Last Updated, with cell A7 highlighted as ID777 and the corresponding Last Updated cell highlighted as 2024-06-19 while the bottom of the image fades to black.

Stand against censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Swiss tech firm Proton is expanding its range of privacy-focused tools with a new addition called Proton Sheets, a spreadsheet service designed to compete with Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.

The product joins Proton’s existing lineup of encrypted email, calendar, VPN, password manager, and drive tools, giving users a more complete set of alternatives to Big Tech’s cloud-based office platforms.

Businesses use spreadsheets to manage budgets, analyze data, and track confidential information.

Proton argues that the most popular options leave users exposed, since platforms like Google Sheets and Excel often connect to online systems that monitor user activity or feed data into machine-learning models.

These concerns have grown since Google integrated its Gemini AI assistant into Workspace.

The company maintains that Workspace data is not used to train its AI, but the close link between productivity software and artificial intelligence continues to raise questions about what happens behind the scenes.

Proton Sheets approaches the problem by encrypting every aspect of a file, including its metadata. That means even Proton cannot read the contents of a document stored on its servers.

Screenshot of a spreadsheet with columns labeled Oct 2026, Nov 2026, Dec 2026 and Total H2 showing dollar values; a range in the Dec column (K2:K7) is highlighted and the formula =SUM(K2:K7) is visible in the formula bar.

The company says it has designed the interface to feel familiar to existing spreadsheet users so that switching platforms requires little adjustment.

“With the launch of Proton Sheets, we are not just closing the productivity gap – we are reclaiming data sovereignty for businesses and individuals alike,” said Anant Vijay Singh, Head of Product at Proton Drive.

“The reality today is that most spreadsheet tools come from Big Tech giants whose entire business models are built on exploiting user data. Now, with AI woven deeply into these platforms, the risks have escalated exponentially.”

“Every keystroke, every formula you enter can feed into their AI training pipelines. This is an unacceptable trade-off,” Singh stated. “Users deserve a future free from hidden surveillance and invasive data mining. That’s why we built Proton Sheets: a robust, privacy-first alternative that puts control, security, and trust back where they belong – firmly in users’ hands.”

Spreadsheet interface showing columns labeled Subject, Owner, Status, and Time with rows like Initial client kickoff and Security assessment; a Status dropdown is open and highlighted on Not started while other rows show Done and In progress, and colored user avatar chips and a Share button appear in the top toolbar.

The new tool extends Proton Drive into a broader workspace that allows teams to collaborate in real time while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

Users can create charts, use standard spreadsheet formulas, and control who has access to view or edit documents. Access can be revoked at any time, and files in CSV or XLS format can be imported directly into the encrypted environment.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Read Next

Fight censorship and surveillance. Reclaim your digital freedom.

Get news updates, features, and alternative tech explorations to defend your digital rights.

Subscribe

More you should know:

Share this post