Proton Mail Rolls Out Offline Mode, Faster Navigation, and Unified Design in Major Mobile App Update

Proton Mail users are beginning to see a major overhaul of the service’s mobile apps, with the company introducing a refreshed look, speed improvements, and long-awaited offline functionality.

The update is arriving now for both Android and iOS, though it may take time to reach all devices.

A key addition is Offline mode, a feature common to many email platforms but previously absent from Proton’s offering.

With this update, users can read, sort, and draft emails without connectivity, and all changes will sync automatically once the device reconnects. The feature activates immediately after updating.

Navigation has also been reworked to streamline everyday use. Proton highlights adjustments such as relocating the message composer button, which should now be more accessible than in earlier designs.

The company states that core interactions like scrolling through the inbox and responding to messages now run up to twice as fast.

Behind the scenes, Proton has rebuilt the apps with a shared codebase, bringing them into closer alignment.

According to the company, more than 80% of the code is now common across Android and iOS, which should enable future features to be deployed more quickly.

Proton notes that similar technical improvements are planned for its Calendar app in the future.

Community input remains central to the company’s roadmap. Users seeking additional features are encouraged to share feedback through Proton’s forum, where suggestions are considered for upcoming releases.

Anant Vijay Singh, Proton Mail’s product lead, said: “From day one, Proton Mail has been built on community feedback, as our business model allows us to put users, instead of advertisers first.

“The new Proton Mail mobile apps reflect this feedback and show what is possible if you build an email app without the constraints imposed by trying to monetize user data, allowing for a cleaner, faster, and more private experience.”