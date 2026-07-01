Reddit to Require Login for Old Reddit, Curbing Anonymous Browsing

The determined scrapers will just register accounts and keep harvesting, leaving the anonymous human reader as the only one actually locked out.

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Reddit is closing one of the last doors that let people read the site without an account. Users will soon have to log in before they can reach old.reddit.com, the pared-back version of the platform that stayed usable for logged-out visitors long after the redesign pushed everyone else toward accounts.

The company has also signaled that this older interface might not survive indefinitely.

Reddit points at automated abuse to explain the change, calling the logged-out experience on Old Reddit a “significant source of abusive scraping and automated traffic” and casting the login requirement as a way to slow the bots that harvest its conversations to feed AI models and resale pipelines.

The change rolls out over the coming month, and Reddit has warned that Old Reddit may not exist “forever.”

To be fair, Reddit does have a point. The open web is now a mass of scrappers, AI bots, and more, and it’s becoming more and more difficult to fend off. But Reddit is a big player and whether that reasoning holds up depends on who the login wall actually catches. Serious scrapers register accounts, rotate them, and automate their logins, so a sign-in requirement does little to stop a determined data operation.

The person who loses access is the one who wanted to read a thread without handing Reddit a name, an email, and a session tied to everything they click. Reddit is giving up anonymous reading to inconvenience bots that will mostly route around the obstacle.

Requiring a login also changes how much Reddit can attach to a real person. A logged-out visit leaves the company with very little. Sign in, and your reading turns into an authenticated session. The pages you open and the time you spend get logged against an identity Reddit stores, feeds into ad targeting, and can be handed to authorities under subpoena or lose in a breach. Browsing that used to leave barely a trace becomes a record.

This follows a direction Reddit set years ago. It ended most third-party apps in 2023 when it started charging for API access, closing off Apollo and the clients many people used to read the site on their own terms.

More recently it shut down the unauthenticated data endpoints that independent tools relied on, and it is suing companies it accuses of scraping its content. Requiring accounts on Old Reddit pulls one more slice of the site behind a name, onto routes Reddit can watch, rate-limit, and charge for.

Many privacy-conscious readers prefer Old Reddit because it loads without the heavier tracking and scripting of the redesign and still works on older hardware and stripped-down browsers.

Folding it into the account-only site removes a lighter, less-surveilled way in. Reddit frames the goal as protecting the platform from abuse. What it actually does is put a price on reading a public forum, and the price is the anonymity you used to keep by default.