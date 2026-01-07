Rumble and Tether Launch “Rumble Wallet” to Enable Direct Crypto Payments for Creators

Video platform Rumble has partnered with Tether to roll out a new cryptocurrency payment system that could transform how creators earn money online.

The feature, called Rumble Wallet, lets users store, send, and receive digital currencies directly through the platform without depending on banks or third-party processors, removing censorship opportunities.

With this integration, Rumble aims to simplify payments between creators and their audiences while avoiding high transaction fees and restrictions often imposed by financial institutions.

The company said the new tool supports its broader goal of promoting both financial independence and freedom of expression online.

Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski highlighted that mission, stating, “Rumble represents free speech and liberty the same way that cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent freedom, and Rumble Wallet is the natural combination of those things.”

He added, “We are putting more power into the hands of users and creators so they can engage with and financially support the content they like.”

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said the initiative aligns with Tether’s ongoing efforts to promote decentralization and user autonomy. He described the wallet as a product that could give tens of millions of people more control than most existing online platforms provide.

To support the wallet’s operations, MoonPay will handle the conversion between cryptocurrencies and traditional payment options such as credit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay, said, “Peer-to-peer payments powered by crypto are the future of the internet economy.” He continued, “Rumble is one of the first major platforms to adopt this model, giving creators the ability to get paid instantly in stablecoins or Bitcoin and easily move in and out of fiat.”

The launch of Rumble Wallet represents a step toward integrating digital finance with open online expression, reflecting the company’s vision of a more independent and decentralized internet economy.

The launch comes at a time when creators have increasingly faced removals, payment freezes, and sudden account closures across major tech and financial platforms.

By building crypto payments directly into its service, Rumble is positioning the wallet as a way to reduce reliance on systems that can cut off access to income with little notice.

For creators who worry about deplatforming or losing monetization overnight, the company is presenting Rumble Wallet as a tool meant to keep financial support flowing directly between audiences and the people they follow.