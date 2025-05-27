Rumble and TRON Partner to Help Power a Censorship-Free Web

Rumble, a video-sharing and cloud services company known for its commitment to free expression, has launched a strategic partnership with TRON DAO, a blockchain-based decentralized autonomous organization. While this might sound like a niche collaboration in the tech world, its significance is far-reaching, especially in the ongoing battle to wrest control of the internet away from corporate and political gatekeepers.

TRON is a blockchain protocol designed to support decentralized applications (dApps), apps that run without centralized control and often without any single party having the ability to censor or manipulate them. It also operates a decentralized file storage system and its own cryptocurrency, and it has long promoted the idea that the internet should be owned and governed by its users, not a handful of massive tech companies.

One of TRON’s core missions is to create a truly open internet, one that is resistant to censorship and monopolistic control. At its foundation is a belief in distributed power: where the infrastructure behind online services isn’t vulnerable to a single point of failure or pressure from governments, financial institutions, or media conglomerates.

This is where Rumble Cloud enters the equation. By integrating with TRON DAO, Rumble is providing the physical infrastructure, servers, storage, and compute power; necessary to support a decentralized network at scale.

These services are critical because even the most open and censorship-resistant blockchain network needs reliable hosting to run nodes, store data, and keep applications online and accessible to users around the world.

Unlike traditional cloud giants, Rumble Cloud is intentionally designed to avoid the pitfalls that come with hyperscaler dominance: pricing manipulation, vendor lock-in, and politically motivated de-platforming. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools, such as virtual machines, Kubernetes orchestration, and block and object storage, that allow decentralized projects to operate efficiently without sacrificing their core values.

“Blockchain and cryptocurrency represent the decentralized internet that promises the freedom to be innovative, and that is exactly compatible with Rumble’s mission to promote and protect free expression,” said Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to be entrusted by TRON, and we look forward to a long relationship.”

TRON’s founder, Justin Sun, reinforced this vision. “TRON was built on the belief that the internet should be open, censorship-resistant, and owned by its users,” he said. “Collaborating with Rumble Cloud reinforces that commitment—giving us more freedom to build.”

TRON recently reclaimed its status as the leading network for Tether (USDT), the most widely used stablecoin, now handling over 63 percent of global Tether circulation, which exceeds $150 billion. That scale demands robust, secure infrastructure, something Rumble Cloud is uniquely positioned to deliver without compromising on the principles of decentralization and speech freedom.

For developers and platforms building on TRON, this partnership means less reliance on centralized hosts that may, at any time, decide what kind of content or data is “acceptable.” It reduces the risk of takedowns, service disruptions, or politically motivated interference, enabling applications to remain resilient and available to users worldwide.