Rumble’s Brazil Comeback Signals a New Chapter in the Speech Wars

Rumble, the free speech video platform, has returned to Brazil, marking a reversal of its previous decision to leave the country after being hit with censorship demands.

The platform’s CEO and founder, Chris Pavlovski, initially withdrew Rumble from Brazil in December 2023, citing legal orders to suspend the accounts of content creators as the primary reason.

Established in 2013 as an alternative to YouTube, Rumble has positioned itself as a defender of free speech with minimal content moderation. Since 2022, it has gained traction in Brazil, particularly among conservative users and supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Shortly after Pavlovski hinted at Rumble’s return in a social media post, Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) promoted the program of Allan dos Santos, a journalist, on the platform. Bolsonaro also urged his followers to download Rumble and Truth Social, emphasizing their role as alternatives to mainstream media.

The decision comes amid recent judicial developments concerning social media censorship in Brazil. On Friday, controversial Supreme Federal Court (STF) Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the unblocking of influencer Monark’s social media accounts. Moraes stated that at this stage of the investigation, it was no longer necessary to maintain the blanket restrictions on Monark’s profiles, as long as previously flagged posts deemed illicit were removed.

As a result, Monark regained access to 20 accounts across platforms such as Telegram and X. However, Moraes warned that any new content attacking democratic institutions would result in a fine of R$ 20,000 ($3,442.88) per day.

The STF has been actively involved in censoring accounts deemed to spread “misinformation.” In August 2023, Moraes ordered the suspension of profiles across five platforms, including Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and Rumble, justifying the move as necessary to curb “hateful content, subversion of order, and threats to democratic stability.”

Despite ongoing legal scrutiny, Rumble’s return has been widely celebrated within Brazil’s conservative circles. The Free Tuesday channel, associated with Allan dos Santos, was accessible on Rumble as of Saturday night. Dos Santos has been considered somewhat of a fugitive since 2021 when a warrant was issued for his arrest under the STF’s “fake news” inquiry. In this case, he faced charges of slander, defamation, and spreading “misinformation.”

Moraes has previously taken action against Allan dos Santos and his media ventures. In late January, he ordered the suspension of social media accounts linked to the magazine Timeline, run by dos Santos alongside journalist Luis Ernesto Lacombe and Max Cardoso. The decision was part of ongoing legal proceedings against dos Santos, which remain under judicial secrecy.

The return of Rumble to Brazil coincides with the arrival of a delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which is set to investigate the state of free expression in the country. The commission is scheduled to meet with individuals affected by STF investigations, further fueling discussions about censorship and growing

judicial overreach in Brazil.