Rumble Turns Off Access in Brazil, As It Challenges the Government’s Censorship Demands

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Rumble, the popular free speech video platform, is blocking access to its services in Brazil, rather than ban specific creators on its platform. This decision follows a contentious legal dispute with Brazilian authorities over content censorship demands.

According to a statement released by Rumble, the Brazilian courts had issued an order demanding the removal of certain creators from the platform. In response, Rumble emphasized its commitment to maintaining a free and open internet, stating that it refuses to alter its content policies or discriminate against users based on their views, regardless of popularity.

“Users with unpopular views are free to access our platform on the same terms as our millions of other users,” the statement from Rumble asserted. The company highlighted its dedication to not “move the goalposts” on its established content policies, standing firm against external pressures to censor creators.

“Rumble is the only company at our scale that holds the line for free speech and American values,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski posted on X. “It’s my wish, that one day, big tech joins us in this fight and responds like we do. That’s the day everyone wins. I will continue to lead by example until that day arrives.”

As a result of this impasse, Rumble has chosen to disable access to its platform for users in Brazil. Similar to the situation with France, this measure is part of the company’s strategy to legally challenge the demands of the Brazilian courts. While Rumble expressed disappointment over the impact this decision has on Brazilian users, who now lose access to a diverse array of content unless they use a VPN to access the platform, the company remains resolute in its stance.

The platform’s officials hope for a reconsideration of the court’s decisions, aiming to restore service in Brazil soon.