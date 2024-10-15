Today marked a notable development for Rumble, a video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, as they welcomed Sticker Mule, a prominent online custom merchandise seller, to their roster of cloud clients. Sticker Mule, known for its rapid production of a diverse range of personalized items, has opted to transfer its Artificial Intelligence processing to the Rumble Cloud, capitalizing on Rumble’s use of the NVIDIA H100 technology. This move deepens the existing ties between the two companies, which have previously collaborated with Sticker Mule advertising on Rumble for several years.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Amsterdam, NY, Sticker Mule has grown significantly, now boasting a global workforce exceeding 1,200 employees. The company offers a variety of customizable products, including stickers, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos and more.

Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, expressed enthusiasm about the enhanced partnership, stating, “Sticker Mule has been a great partner for Rumble, and we appreciate the chance to build on that by welcoming their AI processing to the Rumble Cloud.” He highlighted the shared values of creativity and customer-led design that define both entities: “Sticker Mule’s customers are only limited by their own imaginations, and our Rumble users are bound only by their own creativity.”

Echoing this sentiment, Anthony Constantino, CEO of Sticker Mule, remarked on the symbiotic relationship with Rumble, emphasizing the alignment in values, particularly around freedom of expression: “Our partnership with Rumble has been mutually beneficial from the start and we are proud to be entrusting the Rumble Cloud with our important data. It’s a natural fit.”

By choosing to migrate its Artificial Intelligence processing to Rumble Cloud, Sticker Mule not only diversifies the technology ecosystem beyond the dominant players like Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure but also validates the capabilities of alternative platforms to handle significant and sophisticated workloads.

The narrative around free speech and reducing censorship has been a critical talking point for platforms like Rumble. Sticker Mule’s public support through actions like launching StickerPAC, which directly addresses political discourse, aligns with Rumble’s ethos. This alignment not only attracts users who prioritize free speech but also strengthens the platform’s brand as a bastion for unrestricted expression.