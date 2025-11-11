Rumble Takes Aim at Silicon Valley’s Throne with Northern Data Acquisition

Rumble has announced an expansion of its “Freedom-First” technology strategy, unveiling a binding business combination agreement to acquire Northern Data AG, a German company known for full-stack artificial intelligence and high-performance computing solutions.

Alongside the planned acquisition, Rumble has also secured major advertising and GPU service commitments from Tether, worth up to $250 million, in what both companies describe as a long-term push for technological independence and free expression online.

Under the agreement, Rumble will move forward with a voluntary exchange offer to Northern Data shareholders. The acquisition will give Rumble control over roughly 22,000 Nvidia GPUs and access to a global network of energy-backed data centers, strengthening its cloud operations and giving it a strong presence in both the US and Europe.

The announcement follows Rumble’s earlier statement in October about its intent to acquire Northern Data. By joining forces, the two companies aim to scale Rumble’s cloud infrastructure and accelerate the development of its AI, creator, video, and advertising roadmaps.

Rumble said the deal will help it build “scaled infrastructure rooted in freedom, privacy, independence and resilience,” while enabling Tether to “train AI models and co-create tools that empower content creators worldwide.”

The company also emphasized that “Tether’s AI products are aimed at being insulated from censorship or access restrictions.”

As part of the broader arrangement, Tether will become a cornerstone client and partner through a pair of major financial commitments.

The first is a $100 million advertising deal, involving Tether’s pledge to spend $50 million per year over two years, beginning in the first quarter of 2026. This advertising commitment will integrate with Rumble’s upcoming cryptocurrency wallet, Rumble Wallet.

Rumble said the initiative will expand creator monetization opportunities, accelerate development of new ad products, and strengthen its community while promoting what it called a “freer and more open digital ecosystem.”

Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s Chairman and CEO, described the integration of advertising into Rumble Wallet as a key part of this evolution. “A transparent, privacy-focused, and independent future of monetization and engagement for creators and users,” he said, is what the company seeks to build.

The second commitment from Tether involves purchasing up to $150 million worth of GPU services from Rumble over two years, a move designed to further boost Rumble’s AI and cloud operations.

Together, these commitments will not only enhance Rumble’s technical capabilities but also give Tether the infrastructure to develop AI tools free from traditional gatekeeping or political interference.

Rumble, best known as the video platform powering Truth Social, has now firmly transitioned into a diversified technology company with ambitions across AI, digital finance, and data infrastructure.

As Pavlovski explained, “Freedom-First is the new way forward for tech. Unlike Big Tech, it represents a future where technology empowers rather than controls.”