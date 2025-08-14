Russia Blocks Voice Calls on WhatsApp and Telegram

Russia has moved to limit voice call features on WhatsApp and Telegram, accusing both platforms of resisting cooperation with investigations into fraud and terrorism. The decision, announced by the state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, affects only the calling function for now, with other services reportedly untouched.

This action deepens the country’s long-standing friction with foreign digital firms, particularly around issues of data sharing and Russia’s lack of ability to regulate content.

Those tensions have only deepened since early 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials in Moscow have ramped up efforts to tighten control over the domestic internet, presenting these moves as part of a broader strategy to establish “digital sovereignty.”

President Vladimir Putin has already approved the development of a domestic messaging service, which would be tightly integrated with state-run platforms. The aim, according to Russian authorities, is to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled technology by offering homegrown alternatives.

In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that restrictions on calling features were being introduced “in order to counteract criminals.” The agency added that no other parts of the apps were being blocked. Meanwhile, Russia’s digital ministry confirmed that full access would be reinstated only if the companies meet legal obligations under Russian law.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, responded: “WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people. We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia.”

Telegram, which has long operated in a legal gray area in Russia, said it “actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud” and removes “millions of pieces of harmful content every day.”

Reports indicate that Telegram voice calls have been barely functional since August 11, while WhatsApp users are experiencing major disruptions, including persistent sound glitches and degraded audio quality.

Russian authorities say both platforms failed to respond to repeated requests to limit the use of their services for illegal activity. Anton Gorelkin, a senior lawmaker on the State Duma’s tech committee, insisted that foreign services must open official offices in Russia and begin cooperating directly with law enforcement if they wish to avoid further access restrictions.

Although Meta has been officially designated an extremist organization since 2022, WhatsApp has been allowed to remain online, likely due to its widespread use across the country. Still, the platform has faced legal consequences for not complying with Russian content censorship laws.

Gorelkin previously suggested that WhatsApp might eventually exit the Russian market. One member of parliament even labeled its presence a national security risk.