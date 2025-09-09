Signal Introduces Encrypted Chat Backup with Paid Media Storage Option

Signal has launched a new feature that gives users the ability to back up their chats securely using end-to-end encryption.

This optional system is intended for those who want to preserve their message history in the event their phone is lost or stops working, while keeping privacy protections fully intact.

The backup function is currently accessible through the Android beta version, with iOS and desktop support expected once testing is complete.

Once activated, the feature automatically creates encrypted daily backups. Messages scheduled to disappear within 24 hours, along with view-once content, are excluded.

Each new backup replaces the previous day’s copy.

“If you do decide to opt in to secure backups, you’ll be able to securely back up all of your text messages and the last 45 days’ worth of media for free. If you want to back up your media history beyond 45 days, as well as your message history, we also offer a paid subscription plan for US$1.99 per month,” said Jim O’Leary, Signal’s VP of Engineering.

According to O’Leary, the decision to introduce a paid option stems from the cost of handling large media files. “This is the first time we’ve offered a paid feature. The reason we’re doing this is simple: media requires a lot of storage, and storing and transferring large amounts of data is expensive.”

The free version includes 100 MB of storage that can be used for texts and attachments such as images, videos, and other files. Users who opt into the subscription plan will have access to 100 GB of storage.

To use the feature, users must first enable it through the app’s settings. At that point, Signal generates a 64-character recovery key directly on the device. This key is never uploaded to Signal’s servers and is required to decrypt the backup when restoring messages.

“Your recovery key is the only way to ‘unlock’ your backup when you need to restore access to your messages. Losing it means losing access to your backup permanently, and Signal cannot help you recover it. You can generate a new key if you choose,” O’Leary said.

This update builds on several recent changes focused on increasing user privacy.

In January, Signal rolled out encrypted synchronization for message history between primary smartphones and linked devices like desktops and tablets.

Four months later, the app activated screen security by default on Windows 11, blocking Microsoft’s Recall feature from capturing snapshots of conversations.

Last year, Signal also introduced support for usernames, allowing people to connect without sharing their phone numbers. This change aimed to make the platform more flexible for those who prefer to communicate without exposing personal identifiers.