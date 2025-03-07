Skype’s Demise: The Best Open-Source Alternatives for Secure Communication

This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net
With Skype’s shutdown imminent, privacy-focused users are turning to open-source alternatives for secure, decentralized communication.
The precedent explained.
A brewing encryption war tests the limits of government power and digital privacy.
Keep your digital memories safe with these tried and tested encrypted photo storage providers that put privacy first.
Even the most cautious users can fall victim to data breaches—here’s how to regain control and protect your sensitive information.
Germany’s NetzDG law turned social media giants into speech enforcers, sparking global censorship laws from Russia to the EU.
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals examines the legality of geofence warrants. Its ruling could change everything.
A nonprofit funded by the US government controls narratives while claiming to support press freedom.
Senators seize the opportunity to attack encryption, Section 230, and online privacy under the guise of public safety.
