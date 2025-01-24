Surveillance Nation on Trial

This content is available exclusively to supporters of Reclaim The Net
A major lawsuit tests the balance between public safety and constitutional privacy rights.
Shifting blame from systemic failures, Starmer seizes the moment to advance sweeping surveillance policies. And the media is playing along.
Local-first design offers independence from cloud ecosystems while preserving seamless file organization.
Texas’s age verification law could turn online privacy into a relic of the past.
Frustrated by Mozilla’s controversial decisions, users are turning to alternatives for a privacy-focused email experience without corporate compromises.
New state regulations force millions to trade online freedom for mandatory age verification tied to government IDs.
Here’s a breakdown of how oral arguments went and what will likely happen next.
Meta’s rebrand leaves much to be desired.
Meta is doing away with “fact-checkers,” leading to widespread meltdowns by online hall monitors.
