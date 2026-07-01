The KIDS Act’s Next Stop Is the Senate. Make Your Voice Count.

It’s the closest Congress has come to passing an online digital ID bill in four years of trying.

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On June 29, 2026, the House passed H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act, by a vote of 267 to 117. It was fast-tracked under “suspension of the rules,” which limits debate and requires a two-thirds majority. The package bundles more than a dozen separate bills, including a House version of the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), and it now heads to the Senate.

If you have concerns about online age verification, anonymous speech, and being asked to hand your ID to a third-party company just to use the internet, the Senate is where this gets decided. A House vote alone does not make a law. The Senate still has to act, and senators answer to constituents who call and write.

You can use our guide to find and reach your representatives:

→ https://reclaimthenet.org/usa-defend-digital-rights-contact-congress-state-reps

What the KIDS Act actually does

The centerpiece is age verification, sometimes softened to “age assurance.” To sort minors from adults, platforms would collect government IDs, run facial scans, or track how you behave online to estimate your age.

To find the kids, in other words, they check everyone. The package also overrides state laws that fall below its federal standard.

Supporters call this a floor, not a ceiling; critics counter that the preemption language can wipe out stronger protections some states already passed and make platforms harder to sue.

More: The Age Verification Con

The House version also cut KOSA’s “duty of care” clause, which would have required platforms to take reasonable steps against design-driven “harms.”

Riding alongside these are some useful pieces: tighter data and privacy rules, chatbot disclosures, and new requirements on data brokers. The trouble is what comes with them.

The main objection is that you can’t build a system to verify everyone’s age without building the infrastructure to identify everyone. Once that checkpoint exists, the only question is what it gets used to guard next.

Age verification started with adult content and has already crept toward social media, app stores, messaging apps, and AI tools.

Why age verification is the heart of it

Every time you upload an ID or submit a face scan to a verification company, you create a permanent record: your name, your ID number, your biometrics, and a log of the site you were trying to reach.

That record is a target. Breaches are not hypothetical. Verification vendors and the platforms behind them have already leaked government IDs, selfies, home addresses, and billing details. Unlike a password, you can’t reset your face or your ID number after it leaks.

There’s a second cost that’s harder to see. Tie your real name to everything you read and post, and people start to self-censor, not because anyone forced them, but because they know a record exists.

Anonymous speech has always been the refuge of whistleblowers, abuse survivors, journalists, and people researching something they’d rather not attach their name to. Lose it and you don’t get it back easily.

If you want the fuller argument, including responses to the usual talking points (“it’s just like showing ID at a bar,” “if you have nothing to hide,” “the courts have upheld this”), our campaign page lays it out:

→ https://reclaimthenet.org/age-verification

Where it stands in the Senate

The Senate looks like a harder fight than the House. Key senators have said the bill has little chance in its current form, and there’s active negotiation over whether the kids’-safety language gets bolted onto a broader effort to preempt state AI laws, which would raise the stakes a lot. None of it is settled, which is the whole reason constituent pressure right now can change what the Senate takes up.

What you can do today

Call and write your two US senators. It’s the most direct thing you can do. Keep it short, say you’re a constituent, and tell them to oppose online age-verification mandates and the preemption of stronger state protections. A few sentences in your own words beat a form letter.

You can use our guide to find and reach your representatives:

→ https://reclaimthenet.org/usa-defend-digital-rights-contact-congress-state-reps

Contact your state legislators too. The bill’s preemption language reaches into state law, so your representatives in the statehouse have a stake in it as well.

Share this

Most people have never heard of the KIDS Act, and most don’t know that a “protect the children” bill can reset the rules for every adult online. That’s why bills like this tend to move fast, with little debate and little press. Send this to friends and family, post the two links, and say in your own words why handing your ID to a third party just to log on is a bad deal. The Senate is listening now, and the more people who speak up, the harder this is to move without scrutiny.

Two links worth passing along:

Say No to Online Age Verification: https://reclaimthenet.org/age-verification

Defend Your Digital Rights, Contact Congress and State Reps: https://reclaimthenet.org/usa-defend-digital-rights-contact-congress-state-reps