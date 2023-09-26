The Number of People Arrested After Facial Recognition Errors Is Growing

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

A renewed scrutiny over the deployment of facial recognition technology by law enforcement arises as an innocent man, misidentified and subsequently incarcerated because of it, has brought forth a lawsuit. This event underscores the ever-evolving tensions between advancing technology and personal privacy, augmented by implications for civil liberties and freedom of speech.

Randal Quran Reid, a 29-year-old man more commonly known by his middle name, Quran, was driving to his mother’s residence post-Thanksgiving when police stopped and arrested him on a Georgia interstate. Much to his chagrin, Quran learned he was a suspect for crimes in Louisiana – a state he had never even visited, AP reported.

Held in custody for multiple days, this mishap isn’t unique to Quran. At least four other individuals, including a woman eight months into her pregnancy falsely accused of carjacking, have filed lawsuits against law enforcement for being erroneously identified and arrested due to the controversial technology. Despite the potential benefits of facial recognition in solving criminal cases, tracking missing persons, and identifying victims of human trafficking, critics argue it poses grave concerns for both civil liberties and privacy. Of all the arguments against it, allegations of racial bias stand at the forefront of the technology.

Designed to match surveillance footage with potential profiles from government databases or social media, facial recognition, however, can often result in false positives. In an affidavit requesting Quran’s arrest warrant, the detective utilized surveillance video and the word of an unidentified “credible source” to identify the suspect. Suspicions abound that the ambiguous “credible source” was, in fact, the flawed facial recognition system, notably not mentioned in the affidavit.

Quran’s lawyer, Sam Starks, questioned the credibility of the detective’s alleged source and claims that the detective’s pursuit of an arrest warrant without additional corroborating evidence reveals the misuse and over-reliance on this technology.

Following the events of Quran’s wrongful arrest, reminders were issued to the police force about the importance of supplementing evidence when using facial recognition to secure an arrest warrant.