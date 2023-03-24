The UK government-funded group that assists global censorship

If you're tired of censorship, cancel culture, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

In the UK, the Foreign Office is spending the equivalent of about $3 million to finance something called a Global Disinformation Index (GDI).

But some observers say GDI is no more than a spearheaded attack on free speech.

Globally.

Now, if you ask Global Disinformation Index what the heck it is – to garner so much trust from the government, not to mention your own – i.e., taxpayer money – its website suggests it is no more than a plain and simple “anti-disinformation non-profit” – set up in 2018.

The spurt of similar organizations, at that point in time, seems to have caused an opposite equal reaction – and now the Free Speech Union is highlighting the fact that this large amount of money is earmarked by the UK government toward the aforementioned particular group.

But the inflation problem is now – perhaps as a natural extension of the multi-year crisis in the making – becoming a financial, i.e., “money” one. Affecting everybody – but the very elites who create and perpetuate it.

And so a media outlet like UK’s Spectator decided to take a closer look at how spending all that money to fund the Global Disinformation Index works with the government’s promised financial austerity (“draconian”) measures (to stave off a crisis by and large of their own making – (by the way.)

Inquiring minds want to know, and so – what is GDI, and why should UK taxpayer forget other funding targets, and spend up to 2.5 million pounds sterling a year on what, according to reports – and, whittled down in terms of definition, for lack of space and time – is little more than a shadowy censorship group.

According to reports, some of the news organizations the GDI has tried to target have been the New York Post and the American Spectator, along with the Reason, a libertarian outlet.

When the target was properly positioned, it was “bias, sensationalism and clickbait” that the GDI tried to shoot at them.

Needless to say, none of the targets feel “hit” – or justifiably in the crosshairs in the first place.

The UK TaxPayers’ Alliance is not far behind.

John O’Connell of the organization is said to have stated that, “Taxpayers are bound to wonder whether funding such a far-removed quango is the best use of their money, especially at a time when household budgets are squeezed thanks to sky-high tax bills.”

