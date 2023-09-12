Threads Is Already Blacklisting Covid Terms From Search, As Part of New Censorship Campaign

If you're tired of censorship and dystopian threats against civil liberties, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Meta is once again up to its old tricks. The new social networking app Threads, which was marketed as an alternative to the platform formerly known as Twitter, is now limiting access to information and prohibiting searches related to key terms such as “coronavirus” and “vaccines,” as revealed by the Washington Post.

Despite only being a couple of months old, the platform has already been observed to deliberately muzzle certain search terms in its novel search functionality.

Meta has previously implemented search blackouts around Covid-related terms due to combating what it says is “misinformation.”

Offering an explanation for the obstruction, Meta conceded to the Washington Post, “The search functionality temporarily doesn’t provide results for keywords that may show potentially sensitive content.”

They assured that they would reinstate search results for these terms when they believed the content quality was up to their standards. However, they declined to disclose a complete list of obstructed search terms, leaving users guessing.

Apparently, Meta has opted for strict keyword censorship, instead of engaging in complex debates about what content concerning the Coronavirus should be permissible.

This move is suggestive of their unwillingness to disclose more internal correspondences, many of which came to light during the ongoing inquiries on censorship stemming from COVID-related discussions.