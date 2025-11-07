Tinder Wants Your Camera Roll and Calls It Chemistry

Tinder has become the latest major platform to reach further into users’ personal data, using artificial intelligence as its justification.

After nine consecutive quarters of falling subscriber numbers, the dating app’s parent company, Match Group, is testing a new system called Chemistry.

The tool is designed to learn about users through questions and, if permitted, by scanning images stored in their phone’s Camera Roll to interpret interests and personality traits. Match says this data-driven approach will improve compatibility between users.

The pilot is currently taking place in New Zealand and Australia, and CEO Spencer Rascoff has described it as “a major pillar of Tinder’s upcoming 2026 product experience.”

The plan raises growing concerns about how far companies will go in asking for access to private information under the guise of personalization.

Match is not the only company following this path. Meta recently launched an AI feature that scans phone photos that people have never uploaded, offering to make editing suggestions.

In both cases, users are being asked to trust large corporations with intimate, locally stored data that goes well beyond what is necessary for normal app use. The benefits offered in exchange for this access are minimal, while the privacy risks are considerable.

Match claims its system will use AI to create better matches by interpreting visual clues and user responses.

While the company presents this as a positive experience, it depends on giving an app direct access to personal files that were never meant for data analysis.

Match has already acknowledged that this experiment comes at a financial cost.

Tinder’s use of AI extends further. It now employs a language model to prompt users with “Are you sure?” before they send potentially “offensive” messages.

Another system suggests which profile photos might attract more attention.

Alongside these AI efforts, Tinder has added new engagement tools such as themed dating modes, group dates, facial verification, and redesigned profiles that highlight bio information and prompts more prominently.

Despite these updates, Tinder continues to face declining engagement as many younger people move toward meeting in person instead of online.

Others are becoming more cautious about how their personal data is used, especially when companies demand expanded access to private storage.