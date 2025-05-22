Trump Media’s Truth+ Expands to More Devices in Alternative Media Push

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp has announced a major expansion of its streaming service Truth+, bringing its full library of live and on-demand content to Roku TVs, as well as Samsung connected TVs manufactured since 2022 and LG connected TVs. The update marks a significant step in the platform’s rollout and reflects its broader strategy to offer alternatives to mainstream media and Big Tech-controlled platforms.

Truth+, is operated by the same company behind the social media platform Truth Social and the upcoming financial services brand Truth.Fi, describes itself as a destination for “family-friendly programming” aimed at Americans seeking a different perspective on news, entertainment, and culture.

The streaming service features a mix of live television, faith-based content, weather updates, documentaries, and opinion-driven shows, alongside a growing video-on-demand library. Available across major devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and web browsers, Truth+ continues to build out its cross-platform accessibility.

Connected TV users can now download the Truth+ app directly from their device’s app store and sign in using either a QR code, passcode, or their Truth Social credentials.

As digital audiences grow more segmented and skeptical of mainstream news and entertainment providers, platforms like Truth+ are tapping into a demand for ideologically distinct and independently hosted media. Trump Media describes its offering as an alternative to “biased news channels,” and the content library reflects that positioning.

The platform’s programming aims to resonate with audiences who feel underserved or misrepresented by larger networks.

Truth+ is built on a custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN), using proprietary servers, routers, and software. Trump Media states that this infrastructure allows the platform to operate independently from third-party tech providers, reducing the risk of service disruption or censorship.

Advanced features include live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, seven-day catch-up viewing, network DVR capabilities, and a Spanish-language interface option. The company says it is currently in the beta phase of the rollout and is collecting user feedback as it scales up operations.

Truth+ is one component of Trump Media’s larger push into digital services. Alongside its flagship social platform and the forthcoming financial tech brand Truth.Fi, the company is aiming to build an ecosystem that supports free expression and ideological diversity across multiple sectors.

TMTG’s stated mission is to “end Big Tech’s assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back.”