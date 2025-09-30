Tulsa State Fair Implements Drones and Facial Recognition in Major Surveillance Expansion

The Tulsa State Fair opened this month under an extensive new surveillance program from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, which has outfitted the event with drones, facial recognition cameras, and digital reporting systems.

Officials expect about one million people to have attended before the fair closes on October 5.

Sheriff Vic Regalado said the expanded monitoring is intended to keep visitors “safe,” though it involves collecting and scanning personal data on a large scale.

One highly promoted feature involves photographing children at the entrance and pairing their images with a parent or guardian’s contact information.

Deputies can also use the fair’s camera network to search for a missing child.

At a press conference, he explained, “We offer a facial recognition system where a deputy takes a photo of your child, along with your contact information…[it] will allow our cameras to use facial recognition to help deputies locate your child.”

The technology will not be restricted to family reunifications, though. Deputies intend to use the same system to identify people wanted on criminal warrants or those barred from the fairgrounds.

Regalado directly addressed that group, warning, “If you have criminal warrants, you probably don’t want to show up at the fair.”

Unmanned aerial drones will be circling the venue to track movement in the crowds and watch for potential crimes.

Even with drones overhead, deputies stressed that the public should continue to call 911 or speak with uniformed officers when reporting incidents.

Visitors will also notice QR codes scattered throughout the fairgrounds. Scanning them allows anyone to send deputies photos, videos, or tips about suspected criminal activity.

The sheriff’s office says the wristbands, digital reporting, and biometric tracking form a “blanket of security” meant to give families peace of mind.

From a privacy standpoint, the plan represents a substantial expansion of law enforcement’s surveillance reach into what has traditionally been a community gathering space.

Families are being invited to hand over sensitive information, and all attendees will find themselves under the gaze of drones and biometric cameras.