UK: New Proposed Powers Let Police Raid Suspects’ Digital Lives

Recent amendments proposed by the UK government to the Crime and Policing Bill will raise concerns for those monitoring the expanding surveillance toolkit available to public authorities.

Not yet enshrined in law (these changes are currently advancing through Parliament) their implications are already substantial.

A new cluster of amendments, starting with NC63 (referenced on page 12 of the June 12 draft), outlines a framework where online information can be extracted from seized electronic devices.

The power would enable a senior officer to authorize the extraction of data from online accounts accessed via a lawfully seized device, such as a smartphone or computer, without the need for independent oversight.

