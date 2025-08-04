Clicky

Reclaim The Net Logo
Subscribe
Sign In

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

  • 12:38 PM ET

UK Online Safety Act Censorship Hits Lawmakers’ Political Posts

The government’s push for "online safety" is building the most efficient speech‑erasing machine the internet has ever seen in Britain.

Share
Close-up of a wet metal chain against a background resembling the Union Jack flag with water droplets on the surface.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

The UK government’s flagship censorship law, the Online Safety Act, is drawing fierce condemnation after a wave of political posts, including those from sitting Members of Parliament, have been hidden from the public under the law’s sweeping age verification and content restriction rules.

This past week, Conservative MP Katie Lam found her April parliamentary speech questioning the government’s refusal to hold a national inquiry into rape gangs restricted on X for UK users.

Screenshot of a tweet by Katie Lam (@Katie_Lam_MP) stating that the British state won't protect children from mass gang rape but will protect adults from hearing about it, with a hidden content warning due to local laws and a second tweet discussing the importance of work by @GOADM in revealing court transcripts and thanking them, posted on April 8, 2025, with 74.1K views and the overall post having 868.1K views as of July 27, 2025.

The platform displayed a warning that access was blocked “due to local laws,” effectively muting her criticism for much of the country.

Independent MP Zarah Sultana has also been caught in the net. A post linking to a resignation statement from Coventry councillor Grace Lewis was age-gated without explanation.

A social media post by a user named Zarah Sultana MP dated August 1, 2025, expressing support for Grace in local government and criticizing Labour's leadership under Keir Starmer, with the main content area restricted due to local laws requiring age estimation.

The clampdown coincides with the Act’s most controversial provisions coming into force. As of late July, online services accessible in the UK are compelled to impose strict “high assurance” age verification, often demanding official ID or biometric scans.

This undermines privacy and could lead to a mass database of sensitive information, and leaves individuals vulnerable to leaks or misuse. Many users are now relying on VPNs to avoid intrusive checks, which undermines the stated goal of the law.

The legislation is not merely shielding children from harmful content but is functioning as a blunt instrument to stifle legal speech.

Political commentary, community discussions, and even public interest reporting are now being swept into censorship systems designed to avoid potential fines. X has warned that the UK’s rules are “putting free speech at risk,” saying platforms are being pushed into over-moderation.

More: The UK’s Online “Safety” Act Is Already Causing Protests To Be Hidden

Smaller online forums and privacy-focused services have responded by blocking UK visitors altogether, citing the impossibility of compliance. Wikipedia has refused to implement the required checks and is pursuing legal action against the government, describing the law as a direct threat to its mission of open access to information.

If you’re tired of censorship and surveillance, subscribe to Reclaim The Net.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Logo with a red shield enclosing a stylized globe and three red arrows pointing upward to the right, next to the text 'RECLAIM THE NET' with 'RECLAIM' in gray and 'THE NET' in red

Resist censorship. Reject surveillance. Reclaim your voice.

Stay informed on censorship, cancel culture, and surveillance, and learn how to take your digital rights back.

Read more

SUPPORTERS:

Share this post