UK Online Safety Act Censorship Hits Lawmakers’ Political Posts

The UK government’s flagship censorship law, the Online Safety Act, is drawing fierce condemnation after a wave of political posts, including those from sitting Members of Parliament, have been hidden from the public under the law’s sweeping age verification and content restriction rules.

This past week, Conservative MP Katie Lam found her April parliamentary speech questioning the government’s refusal to hold a national inquiry into rape gangs restricted on X for UK users.

The platform displayed a warning that access was blocked “due to local laws,” effectively muting her criticism for much of the country.

Independent MP Zarah Sultana has also been caught in the net. A post linking to a resignation statement from Coventry councillor Grace Lewis was age-gated without explanation.

The clampdown coincides with the Act’s most controversial provisions coming into force. As of late July, online services accessible in the UK are compelled to impose strict “high assurance” age verification, often demanding official ID or biometric scans.

This undermines privacy and could lead to a mass database of sensitive information, and leaves individuals vulnerable to leaks or misuse. Many users are now relying on VPNs to avoid intrusive checks, which undermines the stated goal of the law.

The legislation is not merely shielding children from harmful content but is functioning as a blunt instrument to stifle legal speech.

Political commentary, community discussions, and even public interest reporting are now being swept into censorship systems designed to avoid potential fines. X has warned that the UK’s rules are “putting free speech at risk,” saying platforms are being pushed into over-moderation.

Smaller online forums and privacy-focused services have responded by blocking UK visitors altogether, citing the impossibility of compliance. Wikipedia has refused to implement the required checks and is pursuing legal action against the government, describing the law as a direct threat to its mission of open access to information.