Game Day Just Got Creepy: Florida Stadium Swaps Tickets for Faces

The University of Florida has launched a facial recognition-based entry system for football games, making it the first college in the country to introduce this technology at a stadium.

Instead of showing a ticket or scanning a phone, participating fans will now be able to walk into games by having their face scanned at dedicated lanes.

The system, called Express Entry, was created by Wicket and reflects a larger pattern of biometric screening being integrated into major sporting events.

To sign up, fans must link their Ticketmaster accounts and submit a selfie.

Once registered, they can skip traditional lines and enter the stadium through special facial recognition lanes. The University claims the process is quick, easy, and designed to relieve congestion. “With Express Entry, fans can bypass the lines and enter games using their face instead of their phone or ticket. Enrollment is free and simple,” the University Athletic Association explained.

This move is part of a shift in how universities are beginning to experiment with surveillance-oriented technologies under the banner of convenience.

Though the program is optional and traditional ticketing methods remain available, the arrival of facial recognition at a public university venue introduces serious concerns around biometric data collection and surveillance practices in educational and public entertainment settings.

Wicket’s platform matches enrolled facial images to ticketing profiles, enabling what it claims is fast, secure stadium access. According to the University, privacy measures have been adopted in line with industry standards. Still, the growing use of facial scans as a substitute for tickets marks a new stage in how public institutions manage crowds and security, often without broader public discussion about the implications.

“The system was implemented to enhance the game-day experience, enabling quicker and safer entry for fans,” said university representatives. Yet that framing overlooks the risks tied to normalizing facial recognition in environments where individuals are increasingly encouraged to trade privacy for speed.